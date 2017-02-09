LECTURES IN THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST!

Please join me for the following presentations later this month in and near Seattle:

February 23, 2017

21 Acres Center for Local Food & Sustainable Living

13701 NE 171st St., Woodinville, WA

“Uncommon Fruits for Backyard and Small Farm”

February 24-25, 2017

Northwest Flower & Garden Show

Seattle, WA

“Luscious Landscaping with Fruiting Trees, Shrubs, and Vines”

“Fruits for Small Gardens”