PLANT SALE, PLANT LIST

Plant Sale

•This year the 14th(?) Annual Plant Sale will be held live, here at Springtown Farmden in New Paltz, NY.

•Plants, available in limited quantities

•Here’s a not necessarily complete list of what’s available (pricing not yet determined):

APPLE (Redfree)

BLUEBERRY (lowbush, Berkeley highbush)

BLACK CURRANT (Belaruskaja, Titania)

RED/WHITE CURRANT (Red Lake, Primus)

FIGS (Sicilian, LSU Purple, Brown Turkey, Rabbi Samuel, San Piero, Unknown)

GOOSEBERRY (Captivator, Chief, Glendale, Poorman, Red Jacket

GARLIC CHIVES

GRAPE (Glenora, Brianna)

HARDY KIWIFRUIT (2 species)

HARDY ORANGE (Poncirus trifoliata)

HAZELNUTS (blight resistant Somerset, Raritan)

HELLEBORE

MEDLAR (Breda Giant, Puciu Mol)

NANKING CHERRY

PEAR (Asian Tsu Li, European Harrow Delight)

PULMONARIA

SWEET WOODRUFF

TOMATOES (heirloom varieties Valencia, Nepal, Pink Brandywine)

WILD GINGER

This year, there’ll also be lots of books (in addition to the ones I wrote), some for sale and some free. The books cover a wide range of gardening topics.

Date and Time: June 12, 2022, 9:30 AM – 1:00 PM

Location: Springtown Farmden in New Paltz, NY

•Parking is available on the street, in the two driveways at the sale, and at the DEC boat launch a few hundred feet north on the opposite side of the street.

•To prevent overcrowding with cars or people, please plan on staying no longer than 15-30 minutes. Thank you.

•You must be (correctly) masked to attend this live sale, Again, thank you.