WEED-LESSNESS FOR 2021

WEEDLESS GARDENING WORKSHOP/WEBINAR

with Lee Reich, PhD, writer, scientist, and farmdener*

Introducing a novel way of caring for the soil, a 4-part system that minimizes weed problems and maintains healthy plants and soil. Learn how to apply this system to establish new plantings as well as to maintain existing plantings. The principles and practices are rooted in the latest agricultural research and are also applicable to sustainable, small farm systems.

This system works because it emulates, rather than fights, Mother Nature who, as C. D. Warner wrote (My Summer in the Garden, 1887), “is at it early and late, and all night; never tiring, nor showing the least sign of exhaustion.”

Date: February 22, 2021

Time: 7-8:30 pm EST

Cost: $35

Register for this webinar at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WqSCBtOGTqqjGgbOHOuxfg

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

*A farmdener is more than a gardener and less than a farmer.



