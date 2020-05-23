Continuously updated plant list for local (New Paltz, NY) plant sale

If you are interested in purchasing plants, please send me an email requesting the list of plants available, their prices, and if they are still available. This list will be updated, so please check it before ordering.

To order:

Send me an email with your order, indicating:

1. Your name, email, and phone number.

2. What plants you want and how many.

3. Compute your subtotal and add 8% for tax to get a total

I will send you an email with a link to my PayPal account; you can then pay

1. With your credit card

2. Or through your PayPal account

I will then put your plants out for “curbside pickup” according to your convenience (within 7 days)

Another option would be to send me a check.

But, plants will go on a first come, first serve (i.e. paid) basis.

I will contact you if a plant you order has already been sold out.

Before ordering, please check www.leereich.com/blog for what’s still available.

Sorry for all this trouble, but that’s the way things are these days. Any questions?

Lee

Plant name, pot size, # plants available, cost per plant

ALPINE WHITE STRAWBERRY, 2.5-3” pots, 14, $10

Ancient species (Fragaria vesca), different from common garden strawberry.

Fruits are small but have intense, delectable strawberry-pineapple flavor.

Fruits are white, so are ignored by birds. (Seeds are dark when fruit is ripe, also very aromatic)

Bears fruits all season long.

Good in pots or in ground; cold-hardy

FIGS: not hardy north of Zone 7 but can be grown if kept cool and dormant indoors in winter.

•Brown Turkey, (sold out)

Medium size pale purple fruits with excellent, sweet flavor.

Very reliable.

•Celeste, (sold out)

Small to medium-size fruit, light violet to violet-brown skin and reddish amber flesh.

Very sweet, caramel flavor.

Early ripening and cold-hardier than most.

•Kadota, 4” pot, 3, $25

Pale green fruit with rich, sweet flesh and nice, chewy skin.

My favorite for flavor and texture, but ripens very late in season.

(I grow a number of varieties and may have more of them available soon.)

FILBERT (HAZELNUT), need two for cross-pollination

•Gene, (sold out)

Blight resistant variety with good tasting nuts. Grow as small tree or large shrub. Bears quickly.

•Yamhill, (sold out)

Blight resistant variety with good tasting nuts. Grow as small tree or large shrub. Bears quickly.

GRAPES

•Couderc 3309, 8” pots, 3, $10

Pest-resistant rootstock for grafting with vinifera grapes

•Dr. Good, 10” pot, 2, $25

Very large clusters of seedless, white grapes

•Glenora (sold out)

Deep red, seedless, sweet fruits. Cold hardy.

•Himrod, (sold out)

Fruit similar to Thompson Seedless.

•Somerset Seedless, 10” pot, 2, $25

Cluster of small, sweet, seedless white grapes. Very cold hardy.

•Vanessa, (sold out)

Clusters a red, seedless grapes. One of the most flavorful. Borderline cold-hardy in my garden.

HARDY KIWIFRUIT

•Actinidia kolomikta, (sold out)

Nonfruiting but needed to pollinate up to 6 females.

Very ornamental leaves with silvery & pink

•Actinidia kolomikta, female plants, 5” pots, 1, $20

Variety Aromatanya bearing delicious “kiwiberries” you pop into your mouth.

Ornamental. Needs male pollinator.

•Geneva 3, (sold out)

One of best, tasting female kiwis. Needs a male pollinator of same species (which I don’t have)

LEMON, (sold out)

Variety Meyer, which is a hybrid of lemon and sweet orange

Easy to grow houseplant bearing fruit almost year ‘round.

MAYPOP (sold out)

“Hardy passionflower” (Passiflora incarnata)

Breathtakingly beautiful, intricate flowers followed by passionfruit.

Herbaceous perennial vine dies to the ground each winter, then comes back up in early summer.

NANKING CHERRY, Prunus tomentosa (sold out)

A large shrub bearing oodles of pinkish white flowers followed by delectable, small cherries.

Plant two for cross-pollination

PEARS

•Beuree d’Amanlis, semi dwarf, 12” pot, 1, $30

(sold out)

•Dabney, semi-dwarf, (sold out)

•Magness, dwarf with interstem, (sold out)

•Seuri Li, semi-dwarf, 12” pot, 1, $20

•Beuree Superfin, semi-dwarf, (sold out)

RED ANGEL’S TRUMPET, 6” pots, 2, $20

Tropical small tree (Brugsmansia sanguines) with pendant, large, fragrant, trumpet-shaped red blossoms.

Cut back and bring indoors for winter.

ROSEMARY, 5” pots, 6, $15

Young, miniature “trees” in training for decorative and tasty plant

Bring indoors for winter