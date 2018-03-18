Hi Lee,
You mentioned in an earlier post the fact that you had some potted pears that you were preparing for winter. Since you clearly have plenty of pear trees in the ground, I was wondering a) why you happened to also be keeping some in pots over multiple seasons, and b) whether it is feasible/advisable to keep a smaller pear tree in a pot for several years? I envision moving (locally) within the next year or two, and was considering buying younger and cheaper trees to keep potted for a few years before planting in the ground. Would this be smart and economical, or just setting myself up for disappointment? If it matters, climate is central mid-Atlantic.
I was potting them up for subsequent planting in a year or so. (Also to offer some for sale at my annual garden sale.) You can keep trees in pots for many years with annual root and shoot pruning.
Your email is never published or shared. Required fields are marked *
You may use these HTML tags: b | blockquote | em | i | strike | strong
b | blockquote | em | i | strike | strong
Currently you have JavaScript disabled. In order to post comments, please make sure JavaScript and Cookies are enabled, and reload the page. Click here for instructions on how to enable JavaScript in your browser.
Notify me of follow-up comments by email.
Notify me of new posts by email.
2 Comments
Hi Lee,
You mentioned in an earlier post the fact that you had some potted pears that you were preparing for winter. Since you clearly have plenty of pear trees in the ground, I was wondering a) why you happened to also be keeping some in pots over multiple seasons, and b) whether it is feasible/advisable to keep a smaller pear tree in a pot for several years? I envision moving (locally) within the next year or two, and was considering buying younger and cheaper trees to keep potted for a few years before planting in the ground. Would this be smart and economical, or just setting myself up for disappointment? If it matters, climate is central mid-Atlantic.
I was potting them up for subsequent planting in a year or so. (Also to offer some for sale at my annual garden sale.) You can keep trees in pots for many years with annual root and shoot pruning.