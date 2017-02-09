LECTURES IN THE PACIFIC NORTHWEST!

By Lee Reich | Published: February 9, 2017

Please join me for the following presentations later this month in and near Seattle:A bowl of fresh gooseberries

February 23, 2017
21 Acres Center for Local Food & Sustainable Living
13701 NE 171st St., Woodinville, WA 
“Uncommon Fruits for Backyard and Small Farm”

February 24-25, 2017 
Northwest Flower & Garden Show 
Seattle, WA 
“Luscious Landscaping with Fruiting Trees, Shrubs, and Vines” 
“Fruits for Small Gardens”

2 Comments

  1. Lindsay Williams
    Posted February 12, 2017 at 5:29 pm | Permalink

    Your presentation is not listed on the 21 Acres website. Is it for sure? What time? Thanks!

    Reply

Post a Comment

Your email is never published or shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags: b | blockquote | em | i | strike | strong

*
*

Time limit is exhausted. Please reload the CAPTCHA.