FREE DRIP IRRIGATION WORKSHOP IN PHILLY

By Lee Reich | Published: January 8, 2017

Learn about a way of watering that increases productivity, saves water, lessens diseases, and is easily automated. I’ll be holding a DRIP IRRIGATION WORKSHOP in Philadelphia on January 19, 2017 @ 6pm at PHS Town Hall, 100 North 20th Street (20th and Arch streets), first floor. The workshop is free.

3 Comments

  1. Ina Cholst
    Posted January 9, 2017 at 12:31 pm | Permalink

    Hi Lee,

    This is so important today –as water becomes a more unpredictable and precious resource.

    Can we, your loyal fans who can’t get to Philly on the 19th, persuade you to have the talk recorded and published on your web site?

    ‘Twould be so appreciated!

    Reply
    • Lee Reich
      Posted January 10, 2017 at 4:04 pm | Permalink

      Sorry, we’re not set up for that at that site. Perhaps I’ll do a video for the video page “Life on the Farmden.”

      Reply
      • Ina Cholst
        Posted January 10, 2017 at 4:11 pm | Permalink

        Thanks, we’d like that!

        Reply

